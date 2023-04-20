Watch CBS News
Small plane loses power, lands on railroad tracks in Flint

/ CBS Detroit

FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A small plane lost power in midair and landed on railroad tracks in Flint. 

The plane crashed in the area of Linden and Bristol roads. 

Michigan State Police say no one was injured.

State police say all railroad traffic on the affected line has been temporarily paused as authorities investigate.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident. 

No other information has been released at this time. 

First published on April 20, 2023 / 12:48 PM

