Small plane loses power, lands on railroad tracks in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A small plane lost power in midair and landed on railroad tracks in Flint.

MSP Flint is at the scene of a plane crash in the area of Linden & Bristol Rds. The small plane lost power & landed on the railroad tracks. No injuries were reported. The FAA & NTSB are investigating. All rail traffic on the affected line has been halted temporarily. pic.twitter.com/BD6Me4oyjp — MSP Third District (@mspbayregion) April 20, 2023

The plane crashed in the area of Linden and Bristol roads.

Michigan State Police say no one was injured.

State police say all railroad traffic on the affected line has been temporarily paused as authorities investigate.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.

No other information has been released at this time.