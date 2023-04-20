Small plane loses power, lands on railroad tracks in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A small plane lost power in midair and landed on railroad tracks in Flint.
The plane crashed in the area of Linden and Bristol roads.
Michigan State Police say no one was injured.
State police say all railroad traffic on the affected line has been temporarily paused as authorities investigate.
The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.
No other information has been released at this time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.