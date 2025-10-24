Michigan man reported missing by family was actually in jail, police say

A 30-year-old Michigan man who was reported missing by his mother earlier this month was actually in jail the whole time, according to Flint Township police.

On Thursday, police say they were "setting the record straight" after Kenneth Paul's mother told ABC-affiliate WJRT in Flint that she was frustrated she was not told sooner about her son being in jail.

"The reason she didn't know he'd been arrested is simple — he's an adult and committed an adult crime. It is not the police department's responsibility to call someone's mother when a grown man goes to jail," Flint Township police said in a statement.

Police say Paul was arrested on Oct. 12 for allegedly breaking into a home. Court records show he was charged with one count of second-degree home invasion and one count of larceny, and he was arraigned on Oct. 15.

Flint Township police confirmed that Paul's mother reported him missing at a different agency, and he was not entered into the National Crime Information Center until Oct. 20. Police say at the time, Paul's mother was unaware that her son was in jail.

His next court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 28.