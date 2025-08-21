Flint-area woman wins top prize of $500,000 in Michigan Lottery instant game

A Genesee County woman won one of the top prizes of $500,000 from a Michigan Lottery instant game.

The Michigan Lottery announced the win Thursday, saying the winner had recently visited lottery headquarters to claim her prize. The 38-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased her ticket at Miller Road Sunoco, 3265 Miller Road, Flint.

"I found some extra money in my pocket, so I stopped at the store to buy a lottery ticket," the lottery player said. "I usually only play the Cashword scratch off tickets, but the store was out of all their Cashword games and Triple Red 777s caught my eye.

"I didn't think I won anything at first, but I looked the ticket over one more time to be sure. When I saw the $500,000 win, my chest tightened up and I started shaking. You never think it will be you who wins the big one, and I still can't believe I won!"

With her prize money, she plans to buy a house and a new car.

The Triple Red 777s instant game launched in March. Each ticket costs $5, and the remaining prizes in this ticket series include two additional $500,000 top prize awards.