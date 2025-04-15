Driver arrested after fleeing and eluding incident that crossed Ohio-Michigan state line

Child struck and killed by ice cream truck; new search for missing teen; and more top stories

An Ohio man was arrested and taken into custody after leading police on a pursuit early Tuesday near the Ohio-Michigan border, despite all four tires being flattened.

The pursuit was started by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office in Northwest Ohio as a result of a traffic violation there, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in its report. The suspect then drove into Lucas County, Ohio.

Despite the fact all four tires on the vehicle were flattened, the suspect continued driving.

Lucas County authorities ended their pursuit about 2:30 a.m. as the driver was northbound on Telegraph Road, and informed Monroe County authorities of the vehicle crossing the state line into Michigan. A Monroe County Sheriff's deputy was on patrol at Telegraph and Sterns roads, just north of the state line, when he saw a northbound vehicle with sparks coming from the wheels.

That deputy tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect kept driving at speeds between 33 mph and 53 mph on Telegraph Road.

The vehicle finally stopped as a result of mechanical failure on Telegraph Road, just north of Dean Road, in Monroe County. The driver, identified as a 26-year-old man from Orrville, Ohio, was taken into custody without incident on a charge of fleeing and eluding.

Arraignment is pending at Monroe County's 1st District Court.

The case remains under investigation; Monroe County Sheriff's Office asks that anyone with information on the circumstances call the department at 734-240-7732.