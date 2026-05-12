Black bear may be roaming Flat Rock neighborhood; 2 Michigan police departments on alert

A black bear has potentially been spotted in Flat Rock, and local police are urging residents to stay away from the animal if they see it.

The sighting was reported in the area of Woodruff Road, between Olmstead Road and Interstate 75, in the Wayne County community.

Both the Rockwood and Flat Rock police departments are aware of the report and said that the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has also been informed.

"If you see the bear, please do not approach or attempt to interact with it," Flat Rock officials said Tuesday. "Move to a safe location and call the Flat Rock Police Department immediately."

The Flat Rock Police Department can be reached at 734-782-2496, or call 9-1-1.

Ursus americanus, also known as black bears, is the only species of bear known to live in the wild in Michigan Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Bears in Michigan

The Michigan DNR says black bears — known scientifically as Ursus americanus — are the only species of bear known to live in the wild in Michigan. Adult black bears stand about three feet high on all fours and about five feet tall when upright.

"Black bears are generally fearful of humans and will leave if they are aware of your presence," the DNR says. "Treat bears with respect and observe them from a distance."

The DNR estimates about 2,100 black bears live in Michigan's Lower Peninsula and about 10,300 in the Upper Peninsula.