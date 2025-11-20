Nearly 20 Five Below stores in Michigan accused of overcharging customers

Discount store chain Five Below is accused of charging customers more at the register than what is displayed at nearly 20 stores in Michigan.

On Thursday, state Attorney General Dana Nessel sent a notice of intended action to the retailer, stating that the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development documented at least 30 instances of alleged overcharging and/or failure to display price tags since June 2025. MDARD says 18 of those instances were reported between Aug. 3, 2025, and Nov. 5, 2025.

About half of the stores are located in Southeast Michigan, including Ann Arbor (Washtenaw Avenue and Maple Road), Novi, Allen Park, Farmington Hills, Northville, Orion, Bloomfield Hills and Brighton.

"The pricing errors documented by MDARD have a common pattern which has not changed over time: scanning/charging a higher price for items than the price displayed by the shelf tag or on a tag affixed to the item. Many involve products affixed with tags or sitting on shelves with a $5 shelf sign, which often ring up for $6 or $7. Repeat offenses involving the same item have been documented at different stores, as well as offenses at the same stores on different dates," read the notice from the AG's office.

Five Below has until Dec. 15 to meet with the Attorney General's office to address the issue.

"Shoppers should know the price they see on the shelf is what they will be charged, and repeated overcharging violations are unacceptable," Nessel said in a statement. "I want to thank MDARD for their work in identifying these violations and urge consumers to remain vigilant against overcharges when they shop."

CBS News Detroit contacted Five Below for comment and is waiting to hear back.