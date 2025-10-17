First Step Gala raising awareness for domestic violence and dire need for funding

The story of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old who was killed by her fiancé while traveling in 2021, once again sent the topic of domestic violence into the national spotlight.

Petito's stepfather is speaking at a gala Friday night in Livonia to raise money for First Step, which provides resources for survivors of domestic violence in our community.

According to Michigan's Crime Victim's Compensation Commission, federal funds to support domestic violence service organizations in Michigan, known as VOCA dollars, have dropped from over $100 million in 2018 to just under $23 million in 2024. First Step officials said they expect that downward trend to continue.

"We can no longer rely on public funding. The reality is, this year alone we've seen devastating cuts, delays, and we're going to continue to see known cuts. They're coming; the question is just how deep do they go," said First Step operations and engagement director Audriana Buchanan.

Having already cut three positions in 2025, Buchanan hopes they can make up some ground with private donations at their You Are The Light Gala. At the You Are The Light Gala, Petito's stepfather, Jim Schmidt, will share his experience of how domestic violence completely changed his life.

"We often think of domestic violence as a private issue. It's not. It has a ripple effect throughout society, and it is just completely devastating to the people experiencing it and the people who have lost loved ones to it, and we all need to come together to stop it," Schmidt said.

That includes children, who are often left as collateral damage in domestic abusive relationships, according to another expert.

"So it's important to just remember that they are substantially affected, and they did not choose to be in this situation," said FASE program supervisor Tashiana Jackson.

Buchanan states that she cannot recall any previous instance when First Step's future has been this threatened.

"First Step has worked for over 45 years to make sure we were there for survivors when they needed it the most. But unfortunately, what we're facing and what's to come is unprecedented," she said.

Michigan's 2026 state budget doesn't make up much of the difference either, with just $5 million more than the previous budget. With state lawmakers in attendance, First Step is hoping Friday's gala can raise some private funds and raise some awareness to prevent what happened to Petito and countless others in Michigan from happening to anyone else.