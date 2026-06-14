People who harass first responders after warning would face punishment under proposed Michigan bill

A bill that would punish people who interfere with, threaten or harass first responders performing their duties after being given a warning is moving through the Michigan Legislature.

The proposed legislation, sponsored by 15 Republican state representatives, passed in the Michigan House on Tuesday with bipartisan support.

According to the bill, any person who impedes or interferes with, threatens or harasses a first responder after ignoring a verbal warning from them to stay back and is within 25 feet of the official could face up to 60 days in jail and a maximum fine of $500. Penalties would be more severe if a first responder is hurt or killed.

Republican state Rep. Alicia St. Germaine, who introduced the bill in February, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that she was proud to see the legislation pass the House.

"HB 5574 establishes a simple, reasonable 25-foot buffer zone around emergency scenes after a lawful warning is given," St. Germaine said. "It doesn't stop anyone from watching or recording—it simply gives first responders the space they need to focus on performing their job and saving lives instead of managing distractions."

The bill has been referred to the Senate's Civil Rights, Judiciary, and Public Safety Standing Committee for consideration.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to the Michigan Democratic Party for comment on the legislation, but has not yet heard back.