First human case of West Nile virus confirmed by Detroit Health Department

The first human case of West Nile virus was confirmed by the Detroit Health Department on Friday.

Detroit's chief public health officer, Ali Abazeed, confirmed in a press conference following Thursday's severe weather that the first human case of West Nile virus has been recorded.

"West Nile virus is common in this part of the country this time of year, late August, early September," Abazeed said.

According to Abazeed, some of the mosquito samples collected by the department tested positive for West Nile virus, and as of Friday morning, the first human case was confirmed.

"Just to let you know what this means for the general public: less than 20% of folks develop any symptoms whatsoever," said Abazeed.

The Detroit case marks Wayne County's second human case of West Nile virus in 2026.

For people who do exhibit symptoms, these typically include fever, body aches, and other cold symptoms, according to the Detroit Health Department.

Less than 1% of people, however, can deal with serious neurologic symptoms, according to Abazeed.

"If you are experiencing extreme fever, tremors, seizure ... if you experience any of that, that's a medical emergency. Please call 911," Abazeed said.

The health department recommends tipping over any open containers in backyards to prevent mosquitoes from breeding and growing.

"We'll continue to provide updates on both mosquitoes and also its impact on human health going forward," Abazeed said.

What are the symptoms of West Nile virus?

Most people who are infected with West Nile virus do not experience any symptoms or have a mild illness that could include a fever, headache and body aches, according to health officials. However, in some people, West Nile virus can cause serious disease-causing inflammation and swelling of the brain. When an illness is present, it typically begins two to six days after a mosquito bite.

People over 50 are more likely to develop serious or life-threatening symptoms of West Nile virus.

How can you protect yourself against mosquito-borne viruses?

Health officials recommend the following tips to protect you and your family from mosquito-borne illnesses like West Nile virus.

Limit outdoor activity from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active. Maintain window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out of buildings.

Do not prop open doors.

Treat standing water that cannot be eliminated, such as retention ponds or drainage ditches, with a mosquito larvicide. Mosquito larvicide is easy to use and can be purchased at most home improvement stores.

Wear protective clothing such as long-sleeved shirts and pants.

Turn over any type of container that can collect water. Once a week, empty out items that hold water, such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, pet bowls, flowerpots, and trash containers.

Clean clogged roof gutters, particularly if leaves tend to plug up the drains.

Be careful using repellent on the hands of children, as it may irritate the eyes and mouth. Get rid of mosquito breeding sites by removing standing water around your home.