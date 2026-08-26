West Nile virus confirmed in Wayne County resident, health officials say

Wayne County health officials on Wednesday reported the county's first human case of West Nile virus in 2026.

Health officials have not released further information on the specific case, but say the individual resides outside of Detroit.

"This is an important reminder that mosquito season is not over," Dr. Avani Sheth, Chief Medical Health Officer for Wayne County Public Health, said in a statement. "As we enter the time of year when West Nile Virus activity is typically highest, we encourage residents to take a few simple precautions to protect themselves and their families."

In Michigan, West Nile virus typically peaks in late August and early September, but officials say cases can occur from summer through early fall.

The first human case of West Nile virus in Michigan this year was detected earlier in August during a routine blood donation screening in Kent County.

Health officials say the best protection against West Nile virus is prevention, as there is no vaccine or specific treatment.

Another mosquito-borne disease, Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), was recently confirmed in a resident of Roscommon County in Northern Lower Michigan.

What are the symptoms of West Nile virus?

Most people who are infected with West Nile virus do not experience any symptoms or have a mild illness that could include a fever, headache and body aches. However, in some people, West Nile virus can cause serious disease-causing inflammation and swelling of the brain. When an illness is present, it typically begins two to six days after a mosquito bite.

People over 50 are more likely to develop serious or life-threatening symptoms of West Nile virus.

How can you protect yourself against mosquito-borne viruses?

Health officials recommend the following tips to protect you and your family from mosquito-borne illnesses like West Nile virus.

Limit outdoor activity from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active. Maintain window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out of buildings.

Do not prop open doors.

Treat standing water that cannot be eliminated, such as retention ponds or drainage ditches, with a mosquito larvicide. Mosquito larvicide is easy to use and can be purchased at most home improvement stores.

Wear protective clothing such as long-sleeved shirts and pants.

Turn over any type of container that can collect water. Once a week, empty out items that hold water, such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, pet bowls, flowerpots, and trash containers.

Clean clogged roof gutters, particularly if leaves tend to plug up the drains.

Be careful using repellent on the hands of children, as it may irritate the eyes and mouth. Get rid of mosquito breeding sites by removing standing water around your home.

Use an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellent. All EPA-registered insect repellents are evaluated for safety and effectiveness and will contain DEET, picaridin, IR3535, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol as the active ingredient. Repellents containing a higher percentage of the active ingredient typically provide longer-lasting protection. Always follow the product label instructions.

The above video first aired on Aug. 20, 2026.