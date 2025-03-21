July fireworks show at southeast Michigan's Sterling State Park is canceled

Sterling State Park in Monroe County will not host a fireworks show on Michigan's Lake Erie shoreline this summer.

The show traditionally took place on July 3 each year.

"We understand the disappointment this may cause; however, fundraising efforts for the community-supported fireworks were not successful as in the past," the Michigan state park's website announcement said.

The community fireworks show had begun about 20 years ago at the park, which is in Frenchtown Township off North Dixie Highway from I-75's Exit 15. At first, the fireworks show and family activities at the Lake Erie park were run under the auspices of the Monroe County Convention and Tourism Bureau and its president / CEO, John Patterson, who died in 2018. In later years, a car dealership in Monroe, Allen Chevrolet, took over as the lead sponsor.

Thousands of people packed into the state park or set out their boats on Lake Erie to view the event. Overnight camping spots were booked months in advance. Michigan DNR camping reservations open up six months ahead of a requested date.

After last summer's show, the dealership's five-year commitment term had ended and announcements were made in local media that a new primary sponsor was needed.

The park set a March 1 deadline.

"Unfortunately, after an extensive community wide search for funding led by a small volunteer group, the required funding could not be secured for a successful firework display. There will not be a 2025 Firework Display at Sterling State Park," the park posted on social media March 12.

"Thank you to everyone that has made the event successful over the last 20 plus years. There are other opportunities to view fireworks in surrounding communities."

Those suggestions included:

City of Detroit's fireworks on June 23.

The Freedom Festival in Luna Pier, Michigan, on June 28.

The fireworks show in Toledo, Ohio, on July 4.