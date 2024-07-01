Michigan first responders remind resident about firework safety ahead of July 4

Here are safety tips for using fireworks on the Fourth of July

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and residents are getting in on the fun by lighting fireworks.

There's nothing like hosting your own private fireworks show around July Fourth. However, fireworks still cause thousands of injuries every year. It's important to refresh yourself on how to fire them off safely so your boom doesn't turn into a bust.

From far away, they're a spectacular sight, but up close, they're a potential danger.

"Fireworks are handled by adults who are not under the influence of alcohol or mind-altering substances. You never want to set off fireworks in areas where falling debris, ashes, embers, or anything like that would land on neighbors' yards or even their own homes or roofs of houses or anything like that," said Dearborn Heights Fire Battalion Chief Phil Hall.

The Dearborn Heights Fire Department says it responds to more calls than usual around this time of year, and they often involve fireworks.

"So we do respond to more of those injuries. There are some traumatic injuries that occur as far as folks handling fireworks that aren't detonated or somebody getting hit by a firework," Hall said.

A bucket of water is important to keep close by to douse any duds so you don't light your trash or yourself on fire.

Those are some of the same safety warnings fireworks sellers make clear to customers even before ringing them up.

"We definitely don't want no accidents or anything like that. When you light off the fireworks, they'll be very very hot. They'll be smoking a little bit. It will make a flame inside the dumpster or garbage can and make a big fire, so make sure that you douse it with water and make sure you're not just throwing it into a dumpster," said Exotic Fireworks oo-partner Patrick Mifsud.

Hall suggests skipping your own fireworks show and instead enjoying community fireworks shows launched by professionals. If you plan on lighting your own this holiday weekend, it can't be stressed enough to never let children handle fireworks.

A refresher on fireworks safety is one thing, but it's also important to understand fireworks laws. There are several laws governing when and where you can launch fireworks around the Detroit area, and those can change from city to city and county to county. So, it's always important to check in with your local government to make sure you're following these properly, or you might be celebrating a fine instead of July Fourth.