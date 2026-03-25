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Firefighters respond to vacant house fire in Livonia

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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Firefighters were on scene early Wednesday to a house fire in Livonia, Michigan. 

The home is in the 9200 block of Melrose Street, near Arizona Street. 

The fire was reported about 5:50 a.m., according to the Livonia Police Department. The home was vacant as the property owners are currently renovating the house. 

A mayday call was issued at the scene after a firefighter fell through the floor and into the basement, police said. The firefighter was pulled out and taken outside, where medical personnel checked on him. He was not reported to have serious injuries. 

CBS News Detroit has a crew on scene and will provide updates on air and online when they are available. 

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