Firefighters respond to vacant house fire in Livonia

Firefighters were on scene early Wednesday to a house fire in Livonia, Michigan.

The home is in the 9200 block of Melrose Street, near Arizona Street.

The fire was reported about 5:50 a.m., according to the Livonia Police Department. The home was vacant as the property owners are currently renovating the house.

A mayday call was issued at the scene after a firefighter fell through the floor and into the basement, police said. The firefighter was pulled out and taken outside, where medical personnel checked on him. He was not reported to have serious injuries.

CBS News Detroit has a crew on scene and will provide updates on air and online when they are available.