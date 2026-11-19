A series of fireball sightings during Wednesday evening in Michigan, Ontario and Ohio have been logged with the American Meteor Society.

The reported sightings include those from Luna Pier, Monroe, Royal Oak and St. Clair Shores, adding to reports from shoreline communities elsewhere along Lake Erie. The viewers reported blue, green and white colors.

"It was so bright and beautiful," one witness said about their sighting.

Most of the sightings from Michigan came during Coordinated Universal Time+3, which is 7 to 8 p.m. Eastern. Other fireball sightings were reported during UTC+5, which is 9 to 10 p.m. Eastern.

The Leonid meteor shower is currently active and expected to be viewable through November 30, the American Meteor Society said. The peak viewing time was expected to be Nov. 16 and 17.

"It is not fresh material from the comet that we see, but debris from earlier returns that happens to be most dense at the same time," the society said.