Firearms confiscated amid drug trafficking investigation in Monroe County

Firearms and evidence related to possible drug trafficking were seized after police in Monroe, Michigan, served a search warrant at a home Saturday.

The Monroe Police Department reported that its detectives served the search warrant as part of a narcotics trafficking investigation after the road patrol officers received a tip about narcotics activity at a home on East Front Street. The department's Special Response Team went to that location and recovered firearms, ammunition, a small amount of narcotics residue and other items that officers believe to be related to trafficking, the report said.

"We are committed to disrupting illegal narcotics activity that threatens the safety of our community," said public safety director Chad J. Tolstedt. "The recovery of firearms and ammunition alongside evidence of drug trafficking highlights the dangerous nature of this type of crime."

The investigation is continuing. Monroe Police ask that anyone with information that can assist officers in the case contact Detective Kleinert at 734-243-7500.