Northern Michigan creamery considered a total loss after fire and explosion

A creamery in Mio, Michigan, has been deemed a total loss following a fire and explosion Saturday afternoon, the Tri-Town Fire Department said.

Crews were called to the blaze at The Farmers' Creamery on West Kittle Road at 1:35 p.m. The agency said they arrived 12 minutes later and saw "heavy fire" on the west side of the building.

"A large natural gas line/meter was also heavily involved in fire that hampered firefighting efforts as the gas could not be shut off immediately," officials said in a news release Sunday.

According to the agency, an explosion happened inside the building at 2:07 p.m. No major injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the fire started inside the mechanical room of the creamery, though they say the cause "will not be able to be determined" due to the extent of the damage.

Nine fire departments from Oscoda County and surrounding communities used over 300,000 gallons of water to put out the flames, officials said.

The Farmers' Creamery was started in 2020 by three Amish dairy farmers in Mio with a mission to offer dairy products while supporting their farms, according to its website. Its milks, creams, cheeses and other offerings are sold at stores across Michigan.

Mio is around 82 miles east of Traverse City, Michigan.