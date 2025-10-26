Fire at Southgate senior living facility reignites less than 2 days after initial flames

The fire at a senior living facility in Southgate, Michigan, reignited on Sunday morning, less than two days after the building initially caught flames, according to police.

Lt. Robert Lukovsky said the fire at American House Southgate rekindled at 10:30 a.m. Firefighters from several surrounding communities were working with the Southgate Fire Department to extinguish the flames.

A witness near the building could see white smoke rising from the building on Sunday.

Smoke rises from American House Southgate in Southgate, Michigan, on Sunday, less than two days after a fire heavily damaged the senior living facility. Kati Haywood

Officials said on Saturday afternoon that firefighters would be working to "secure the remainder of the building."

The massive fire on Friday night was reported just after 10 p.m. Crews at that time saw heavy flames and smoke, and "immediately" started evacuating residents, according to police.

Eighty-seven residents and staff were in the building at the time of the fire on Friday. All have since been accounted for, police said.

A firefighter suffered a minor injury, a resident broke their leg and a cat died as a result of the incident.

As of Saturday afternoon, 17 residents still need a temporary place to stay, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.