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Plymouth apartment residents evacuated while first responders investigate fire

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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Residents of an apartment complex in Plymouth, Michigan, were evacuated Thursday as first responders investigated a reported fire. 

The building is in the Hines Park Place Apartments, near the intersection of Wilcox and Hines Park Drive in Wayne County. This area is south of M-14.

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Fire crews were on scene on May 14, 2026, at an apartment fire in Plymouth, Michigan. CBS News Detroit

Initial reports from officials on scene are that there was an electrical fire. 

CBS Detroit is sending a crew to the scene; and will provide additional details on air and on line as they are available. 

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