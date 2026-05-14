Plymouth apartment residents evacuated while first responders investigate fire
Residents of an apartment complex in Plymouth, Michigan, were evacuated Thursday as first responders investigated a reported fire.
The building is in the Hines Park Place Apartments, near the intersection of Wilcox and Hines Park Drive in Wayne County. This area is south of M-14.
Initial reports from officials on scene are that there was an electrical fire.
CBS Detroit is sending a crew to the scene; and will provide additional details on air and on line as they are available.