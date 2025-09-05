Watch CBS News
Fire erupts at Westland condominium complex, several units evacuated

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit.
A fire was reported about 5 a.m. Friday at the Woodview Condominiums, an apartment complex on Woodview Street near Warren Road in Westland, Michigan. 

Dozens of firefighters including those from Westland Fire and Rescue were still at the scene in Wayne County about 7 a.m., although the fire was mostly extinguished by that time.

Residents who live in eight apartments in that complex were evacuated, and those units all have at least partial damage. Part of the building roof is destroyed.

There are no reports of injuries.

There are no details yet as to how the fire started.

CBS News Detroit has a crew at the location. Additional details will be reported on air and online when they are available. 

Jordan Burrows contributed to this report.

