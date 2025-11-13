Fire crews respond to house explosion on Detroit's west side, no injuries reported

Detroit fire crews are responding to a house explosion on the city's northwest side.

The explosion happened at around 1:40 p.m. Thursday at a house in the 19400 block of Forrer Street near the intersection of Greenfield Road and Seven Mile Road.

Detroit Fire Department officials said the home was unoccupied at the time of the explosion and that no injuries have been reported. Authorities believe that the home had been vacant for several years.

DTE crews are on the scene and working to determine the cause of the explosion. Fire department officials said a neighbor complained about the sound of gas leaking.

Chopper video shows that the home was destroyed, and debris was spread throughout the neighborhood.

