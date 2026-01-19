Fire crews rescue woman from house fire on Detroit's west side

Detroit firefighters rescued a woman from the second floor of a house fire on the city's west side Monday morning.

Fire crews responded around 7:45 a.m. Monday to a house fire in the 8800 block of Meyers Road.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the second story of a two-family flat, according to fire officials, and rescued a woman from the second floor.

CBS Detroit

Authorities say the woman was not injured in the fire.

All other occupants of the home were out when crews arrived on scene, officials said.

Crews have since extinguished the fire. The cause of the fire is being investigated.