Detroit's Filthy Rockwell seeks volunteers, donations for annual Christmas giveaway

Award-winning music producer Filthy Rockwell is preparing for his seventh year donating gifts to children in Detroit on Christmas morning.

"When I was younger, sometimes I didn't get gifts, or I didn't get the gift I wanted," said Rockwell.

What started as an act of kindness in 2019 has turned into a movement in Detroit, led by his nonprofit Filthy Cares.

"The response from the kids and the families and the mothers," said Rockwell. "I remember this one mother grabbed me, and she hugged me, and she was crying, and she was holding me. And that type of response from the people changed my perception of what we (were) doing."

Over the years, he said, the event has grown and has become a beloved tradition in the city.

Filthy Rockwell

Now through Christmas, people can donate presents at drop boxes located inside the Detroit Shipping Co. and the Shinola store on Canfield.

Aside from toys, Rockwell said they're hoping to also get gift cards this year.

"We need gift cards for the older kids," he said. "Normally, when we go into the neighborhoods, the little kids they get toys, but the older kids don't really have nothing."

The nonprofit will host a community giftwrapping event on Saturday, Dec. 20, at 5 p.m. at the Detroit Shipping Company.

Rockwell said the project is so much more than handing out presents for kids to unwrap; it's also about making a lasting impression on the kindness of strangers.

"We want to show kids that just because you don't know us doesn't mean you don't have support; you don't have people in the community who are going to look out for you," he said.

