Filthy Cares gives out hundreds of Christmas gifts to Detroit children

Basketballs, gift cards and presents for children of all ages - those are the kinds of gifts that the charity organization Filthy Cares gave out on Christmas Day to Detroit children.

Thursday's Christmas giveaway was organized by Filthy Rockwell, who runs Filthy Cares — a Detroit-raised musician turned Christmas cheer ambassador.

"Christmas morning is when we go door to door, you know, take gifts door to door-- it's a community effort," he said.

Filthy Cares gathers gift donations in the weeks leading up to the holidays — and this year got a major donation of basketballs from the Detroit Pistons. Volunteers then come together to wrap and deliver presents. Rockwell said he's been thinking about giveaways like this one for years.

"When I was young, I didn't get gifts, or sometimes I wouldn't get the gift that I wanted, you know, and things like that, and so it was just something I would imagine like I wish someone would pull up to my house and give me a gift and knock on the door," said Rockwell.

The group of about 25 volunteers was met with many smiling faces.

"It's really a blessing for a lot of kids, real for real, a lot of kids don't have none, they're not as fortunate as others, so it's really a blessing because who's going to do it? So we thank y'all for real, for real," said Bernard Taylor, who got a gift for his daughter.

The volunteers said showing up for this Christmas Day giveaway fills up their cups, too.

"It just feels good to help those, especially when God has blessed us with so much," said volunteer Natasha Shell.