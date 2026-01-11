2 Oakland County residents accused of animal cruelty

A Ferndale, Michigan, resident is accused of mistreating two German shepherds and a Troy, Michigan, resident is accused of mistreating a mixed-breed dog, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Oakland County Animal Control officers visited the home of the 32-year-old Ferndale resident multiple times and found both German shepherds tethered to a fence on short chains and with no accessible food or water.

"They reportedly were malnourished, significantly underweight, and required veterinary care," the prosecutor's office said in a news release.

Officials said one of the German shepherds tested positive for heartworm.

In Troy, witnesses reported hearing the mixed-breed dog "squeal as if in pain" and seeing the 32-year-old resident hit it. According to the prosecutor's office, a veterinarian who examined the dog found a bruise on its head, bruises on its gums and "injuries consistent with being kicked."

The prosecutor's office said the Ferndale resident is charged with one count of abandoning/cruelty to two animals and the Troy resident is charged with one count of abandoning/cruelty to an animal.

"We have a moral responsibility to treat animals in our care humanely," Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a written statement.

Anyone in Oakland County who suspects an animal is being abused or mistreated is asked to call Animal Control at 248-858-1090.