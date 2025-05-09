Metro Detroit man accused of killing DoorDash driver appears in court

A man accused of murdering a DoorDash driver in Ferndale, Michigan, had his day in court Thursday. The crime reportedly is the first homicide in the city in nearly a decade.

"I believe the defendant, with these circumstances, would be a danger to society, and I deny a bond," said the judge.

Terrell Simms, of Oak Park, who is accused of killing Mamadou Diallo, will continue to sit in jail after facing a preliminary hearing.

"The senselessness of the interaction, I still can't wrap my head around it," Seydi Sarr, a friend of Mamadou Diallo.

On March 9, Mamadou Diallo had just picked up an order. As he merged onto Woodward Avenue, Simms allegedly sped down the road, causing the two to almost crash. Authorities allege Simms shot Diallo's car several times.

Diallo suffered a gunshot wound to the torso and was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Diallo was a Detroit resident but was originally from Senegal. He was killed one day before his birthday.

"There is nothing that the public or Mr. Diallo could have protected themselves from Mr. Simms," the prosecution said.

While in court, Diallo's friends got to face his alleged killer.

"It's important the system knows we care for him, and that we are here for him," Sarr said.

Sarr says that now that he's gone, his relatives are crushed.

"They are sad," she said.

Diallo was in the U.S. to provide for his family. His body was sent to Senegal to be buried. Locally, the community rallied together to pay for it, to lessen the burden on his family.

"And they raised another $5,000 to $6,000, and it was given to them (family)," Sarr said.

While the defense says there's no evidence that Simms pulled the trigger, those close to Diallo hope it's a learning experience for him.

"Make better choices, not for me, not for Mamadou, but for his children," Sarr said.

Simms' bond was denied. His case is set to go to trial next.