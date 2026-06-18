Experimental fentanyl vaccine enters new phase in fight against substance abuse

An experimental fentanyl vaccine that has spent years in development is now entering a new phase, offering new hope in the fight against the nation's ongoing overdose epidemic.

The anti-fentanyl vaccine developed by ARMR Sciences and the University of Houston has officially advanced to early-stage human trials. Medical experts and substance abuse prevention advocates say the vaccine could eventually become another tool to help combat a crisis that continues to claim tens of thousands of lives each year.

"There is no drug that has had an impact on the overdose crisis like fentanyl," said Dr. Abeer Berry, a board-certified physician in cardiology and internal medicine.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fentanyl is involved in nearly three-quarters of all drug overdose deaths nationwide.

"A fentanyl vaccine would be a game changer in the United States," Berry said.

Berry said scientists combined a fentanyl-like molecule with components derived from diphtheria and E. coli.

"In return, the body activates the immune system, and when it does, it creates antibodies that are able to bind to fentanyl," Berry explained.

Berry said the body recognizes those substances as foreign and creates antibodies that attach to fentanyl molecules, potentially preventing users from experiencing a euphoric high and reducing the risk of a fatal overdose.

Advocates working to prevent substance abuse say the vaccine is extremely promising and can help existing prevention work already being done.

"I think the vaccine is great for adding to that toolbox that we have," said Jack Swan, co-founder and executive director of Fentanyl Fathers.

Swan and his father, Greg, founded the organization after losing Jack's brother, Drew, to a drug overdose in 2013. Today, they travel across the country speaking to students about the dangers of fentanyl and other illicit drugs.

"This isn't necessarily going to displace the need for Narcan, naloxone, education in schools, but it's a great tool," Swan said.

Experts said several important questions still need to be answered during the human trial phase, including how long the vaccine's protection lasts, who would benefit most from receiving it and whether it could create challenges for patients who may need fentanyl-based anesthesia during medical procedures.

"So these are questions we are hoping to get answered soon," Dr. Berry said.

Researchers caution it could still be several years before a fentanyl vaccine becomes publicly available.

In the meantime, organizations such as Fentanyl Fathers continue their prevention efforts through educational programs and outreach initiatives nationwide.

Their organization, called angelarmy.com, is seeking volunteers, students and administrators looking to learn more about substance abuse disorder educational opportunities.