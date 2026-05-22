Over 3,400 grams of fentanyl seized in Metro Detroit trafficking investigation

A drug trafficking investigation in the Metro Detroit area resulted in the confiscation of over $50,000 cash, 14 firearms and fentanyl, Michigan State Police said.

Detectives from the Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team began an investigation in March into a group distributing fentanyl. This effort led to eight search warrants served on Wednesday.

State police said the MNET team confiscated 3,472 grams of fentanyl and 75 grams of heroin during the searches. They also seized 14 firearms, of which three had suppressors, and one was a fully automatic rifle. Four of the firearms were reported stolen.

Investigators also seized over $50,000 in cash, along with three vehicles, with the intent to forfeit them.

The investigation is continuing.

The Metro Narcotics Enforcement Team led a drug trafficking investigation that resulted in eight search warrants served in Metro Detroit on May 20, 2026. Michigan State Police

Agencies that assisted MNET on this case included Michigan State Police, second district; Monroe Area Narcotics Team and Investigation Services (MANTIS); Livingston and Washtenaw Narcotics Enforcement Team (LAWNET); MSP's Marijuana and Tobacco Investigation Section; Drug Enforcement Agency; Federal Bureau of Investigation, Downriver Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) and U.S. Border Patrol Tactical Unit (BORTAC).

This investigation was supported by the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance (JAG) grant program, which is awarded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, Office of Justice Programs and U.S. Department of Justice; then administered by the Michigan State Police.