A female is dead after she was found with "what appeared to be multiple stab wounds" in Detroit on Friday night, according to police.

Officers found the female, whose age has yet to be disclosed, after they were called to the 400 block of East Warren Avenue near Wayne State University around 8:25 p.m. She died at the scene.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260.

Those wishing to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-773-2587 or submit a tip through the organization's website or Detroit Rewards TV.