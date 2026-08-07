FEMA again rejects financial assistance to Michigan's March 6 tornado victims

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has again denied Michigan's request for "individual assistance" funding in response to the March 6 tornado outbreak.

This money, if approved, would have provided financial support and direct services to residents with uninsured or underinsured losses from that storm system.

Michigan is experiencing one of its busiest tornado seasons in recent decades, with 26 tornadoes recorded so far in 2026. There is normally an average of 15 to 18 tornadoes in the state each year. The March 6 outbreak resulted in four fatalities and a dozen additional injuries as four tornadoes damaged or destroyed homes and businesses. The deaths were three adults in Branch County and a 12-year-old in Cass County.

The request for individual assistance grants was on behalf of Branch, Cass and St. Joseph counties.

The State of Michigan submitted the application to FEMA and was denied on May 31. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed an appeal in June for the individual assistance grants, and the reconsideration was denied.

In the meantime, Michigan officials sought a statewide hazard mitigation grant to support the reduction of future disaster risks and support long-term resilience.

That has also been denied.

"We will continue working with our local partners to support recovery efforts and ensure survivors have access to available resources," said Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management and commander of the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division.

That leaves the federal support from the March 6 tornadoes in Southwest Michigan limited to those who could seek low-interest federal disaster loans via the U.S. Small Business Administration. The deadline to apply for that program passed on June 29.