Federal funding continues for Midland County flood mitigation research

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

CBS Detroit

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has received additional funding to continue its research on flooding mitigation for Midland County, Michigan. 

The $1.4 million for the Tittabawassee Watershed Flood Risk Management Study was approved under the Fiscal Year 2025 Work Plan, according to a press release issued Tuesday. The Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, is working with Midland County, the City of Midland and the Midland Business Alliance on the study. 

The Tittabawasee Watershed region includes the Chippewa, Pine, and Tittabawassee Rivers.  

The Midland area has seen significant flooding numerous times, including in 1986, 1996, 2013, 2017 and 2020. In response to the situation, community officials asked for federal help in identifying potential solutions. 

"Flood risk management is one of our most important missions in the Detroit District, because it presents an opportunity for us to use our technical expertise in a largescale way to help local communities," Lt. Col. Wallace Bandeff, Corps of Engineers Detroit District commander, said in the press release  

The study began under authorization of $3 million under the 2022 Water Resources Development Act. Once the study is completed, the Corps of Engineers will present its suggestions such as retention basins or levees. Any final recommendations would need to go to Congress for funding and implementation. 

The above video aired on May 19, 2025.

