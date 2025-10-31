FBI says Dearborn, Inkster residents are under "no threat" after touting thwarted "potential terrorist attack"

The FBI Detroit Field Office confirmed Friday morning that Federal Bureau of Investigation officers were in Dearborn and Inkster Friday morning "conducting law enforcement activities."

This information, along with a statement that "There is no current threat to public safety," was provided in response to questions about FBI Director Kash Patel's social media post saying, "This morning the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend."

But for further details, the Detroit office referred the media to the FBI National Press Office.

Dearborn police have also confirmed that the FBI was in their city Friday morning.

"We want to assure our residents that there is no threat to the community at this time," the Dearborn social media post said, while referring further questions to the FBI.

CBS News Detroit has a crew working on details for this story, and will provide updates when they are available.