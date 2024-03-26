Francis Scott Key Bridge reconstruction should be paid for by federal government, Biden says

Witness describes Baltimore bridge collapse Witness describes Baltimore bridge collapse: "Felt like an earthquake" 05:46

Washington — President Biden said Tuesday that he believes the federal government should pay for the entire cost of the reconstruction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, which collapsed when a container ship crashed into it earlier Tuesday.

"It is my intention that the federal government will pay for the entire cost of reconstructing that bridge, and I expect the Congress to support my effort," Mr. Biden said in remarks from the White House shortly before 1 p.m. ET Mr. Biden said he plans to visit Baltimore as soon as he can.

"To the people of Baltimore, I want to say, we're with you," the president also said. "We're going to stay with you as long as it takes."

Federal authorities said Tuesday that they don't believe the crash was an intentional act, adding that there is no evidence the incident was connected to terrorism.

Federal and state officials, including from the National Transportation Safety Board, are continuing their investigations, and search and rescue efforts are underway since the collapse sent vehicles and people into the water.

"There is no specific or credible information to suggest there are ties to terrorism in this incident," said William J. DelBagno, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Baltimore field office, during a press conference Tuesday morning.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday after a large container ship hit a supporting column.

The bridge spans 1.6 miles across the Patapsco River in the Port of Baltimore and was built in the 1970s. The bridge gets its name from Francis Scott Key, the author of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday March 26, 2024, after a support column was struck by a vessel. Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Tuesday's collapse came after the Singapore-flagged cargo vessel "lost propulsion" and hit a supporting tower of the bridge, according to an unclassified Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency memo reviewed by CBS News and confirmed by a law enforcement official.

Officials said in a news conference that the crew issued a mayday before the collision, which allowed officials to begin stopping traffic onto the bridge. Officials did not clarify how many vehicles were on the bridge at the time of the collapse, but Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said the decision to stop traffic "saved lives last night."

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said in a social media post Tuesday morning that he spoke with Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, offering the Transportation Department's support after the bridge collapse. The Department of Transportation is expected to release emergency response funds.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the U.S. Coast Guard was on the scene, coordinating with state and local partners on search and rescue operations. Mayorkas said there was "no indication" that the incident was intentional. He noted that the department was assessing the impact to the Port of Baltimore.

Moore said the "preliminary investigation points to an accident," although officials are continuing to investigate the incident. Moore declared a state of emergency earlier on Tuesday, saying he was working with the Biden administration to deploy federal resources

Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland in a statement called the bridge collapse "a terrible tragedy" for the city and state. At a press conference, Van Hollen said he had spoken with Buttigieg, and pledged that the federal government was partnering with local authorities.

"The federal government is your partner in this effort," he said. "We're with you, we love you, we will get through this together."

Nicole Sganga contributed reporting.