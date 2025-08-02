Fawn stuck in metal grate freed by Oakland County rescue team

Police seek shooter after bullets strike sleeping kids; new tariffs to begin; other top stories

The Oakland County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team in Michigan freed a fawn stuck in a metal grate on Friday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, the team responded to the incident on the 600 block of Tonkawa Trail in Orion Township around 12:40 p.m.

A caller reported the fawn was trapped in a metal grate in Manitou Lake. The sheriff's office said it had been there for several hours and was having difficulty keeping its head above water.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said a fawn was stuck in a metal grate in Manitou Lake for several hours on Aug. 1, 2025, before it was rescued. Oakland County Sheriff's Office

Officials said the team was quickly able to free the fawn.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team helped to free a fawn from a metal grate in Manitou Lake on Aug. 1, 2025. Officials said the fawn had been trapped there for several hours. Oakland County Sheriff's Office

The fawn was checked by Oakland County Animal Control before it was released.

"It's always a great day when we can respond to a call and save a life," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a news release Friday. "Be it human, or in this case, a cute little fawn!"