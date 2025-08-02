Fawn stuck in metal grate freed by Oakland County rescue team
The Oakland County Sheriff's Search and Rescue Team in Michigan freed a fawn stuck in a metal grate on Friday afternoon.
According to the sheriff's office, the team responded to the incident on the 600 block of Tonkawa Trail in Orion Township around 12:40 p.m.
A caller reported the fawn was trapped in a metal grate in Manitou Lake. The sheriff's office said it had been there for several hours and was having difficulty keeping its head above water.
Officials said the team was quickly able to free the fawn.
The fawn was checked by Oakland County Animal Control before it was released.
"It's always a great day when we can respond to a call and save a life," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a news release Friday. "Be it human, or in this case, a cute little fawn!"