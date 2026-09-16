Father in custody after 3-year-old Pontiac boy killed by unsecured gun

A 3-year-old boy in Pontiac is dead after investigators say the child got hold of an unsecured gun on Tuesday.

Information is limited as it's still an active investigation, but the Oakland County Sheriff's Office confirmed to CBS News Detroit on Wednesday that the boy's father is in custody.

CBS Detroit

"It's one of those situations that just makes you angry because it was completely 100 percent avoidable," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "We have a 3-year-old child who is deceased from a gunshot wound from a weapon that was in the home. Clearly accessible to someone that shouldn't have touched it. I will tell you this: someone will be held accountable for this completely unnecessary tragedy."

The incident happened at Maynard Court Condominiums. It's a shooting that's left the community shaken.

"In one week, we've had two shootings in our city, and that's a concern for me," said Pontiac resident Bonita Cameron.

Cameron is no stranger to gun violence. She tells CBS News Detroit that several members of her family were killed by gunfire and that Tuesday's tragedy is a wake-up call for action.

CBS Detroit

"It more than frustrates me. It makes me scared. I think that we need to have people take more accountability for having their firearms. Make them more safe," Cameron said.

Pontiac Mayor Mike McGuinness says the city is taking steps to curb gun violence that include expanding youth recreation, providing troubled kids guidance and resources, as well as organizing a gun violence prevention task force, which is under consideration by the city council.

While his commitment remains firm, the city's top leader says it ultimately comes down to the community working together.

CBS Detroit

"If the society that we're going to live in is going to be so awash in guns, we've got to make sure that we're super careful, super controlled, and super secure with how they're stored, how they're used," said McGuinness.

The incident remains under investigation. No charges have been announced as of Wednesday.