1 injured, 1 in custody after shooting at Wisner Stadium in Pontiac, mayor says

An adult is injured and another person is in custody after a shooting at Wisner Stadium in Pontiac, Michigan, Sunday, according to Mayor Mike McGuinness.

A fight among adults at the athletic facility on the 400 block of Cesar E Chavez Avenue led to the shooting, McGuinness said in a statement on Facebook at 2:43 p.m. He added that the injury to the adult shot, whose exact age has yet to be disclosed, is "unlikely to be fatal," though the extent of their injury wasn't immediately known.

According to McGuinness, no children were hurt in the fight or the shooting and remaining games at the stadium Sunday have been canceled.

"The young athletes and their families didn't do anything to deserve this new traumatic memory and to miss out on their athletic opportunities," McGuinness said.

CBS News Detroit is working to learn more information about the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for updates.