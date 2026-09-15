3-year-old killed in Pontiac shooting; Sheriff says "Someone will be held accountable"

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy who was killed in a shooting on Tuesday in a Pontiac home.

The shooting happened sometime before 5 p.m. at a residence on Maynard Court. Authorities said the child was taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Sheriff Mike Bouchard said a weapon that was "clearly accessible to someone" was inside the home.

"Someone will be held accountable for this completely unnecessary tragedy," Bouchard said, reiterating that the sheriff's office has free gun locks.

Bouchard said the child's mother and grandmother, as well as five children ages 8 years and younger, were inside the home at the time of the incident. It is unclear who fired the weapon. Bouchard said a preliminary investigation found that the weapon belongs to the father, who was not at the home.

Authorities are working to identify who all lives at the residence.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.