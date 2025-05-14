Watch CBS News
Local News

One killed, two injured, in head-on collision along M-50 near Monroe

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

A driver was killed after his car crossed the center line into oncoming traffic Tuesday afternoon on M-50 in Monroe County, Michigan. 

The crash happened about 2:48 p.m. on M-50 (South Custer Road), east of Strasburg Road, in Raisinville Township, according to the report from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. 

The fatality was Hunter Alexander Boyd, 28, of Tecumseh. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Boyd was driving a 2015 Ford Focus eastbound on M-50 when "for an unknown reason," the report said, that car crossed the center line into the westbound lane and struck a 2024 Toyota Sienna head-on. 

Norma Jean Hacker, 50, of Brooklyn, was driving the Toyota, with her front seat passenger being Gwenyth Kamerielle Ebbert, 25, of Brooklyn. Both women were taken to Toledo ProMedica Hospital where Hacker was listed in serious condition and Ebbert listed in critical condition after the crash. 

The Monroe Township Fire Department, Ida Township Fire Department, Monroe Community Ambulance, Monroe County Sheriff's Office Chaplain Program and Monroe County Sheriff's Office Victim Services assisted deputies at the scene. 

Michigan Department of Transportation posted a road closing at 3:05 p.m. for both directions of M-50 between Franklin Boulevard and Plum Grove Drive, with the highway reopened about 7:50 p.m. Some motorists detoured onto nearby Dunbar Road, only to run into heavy traffic along that route because of Monroe County's household hazardous materials drop off event taking place that afternoon at Monroe Township Hall. 

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office Traffic Services Division is investigating the crash, and deputies ask that anyone with information call the department at 734-240-7548. 

