One killed, two injured, in head-on collision along M-50 near Monroe

A driver was killed after his car crossed the center line into oncoming traffic Tuesday afternoon on M-50 in Monroe County, Michigan.

The crash happened about 2:48 p.m. on M-50 (South Custer Road), east of Strasburg Road, in Raisinville Township, according to the report from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The fatality was Hunter Alexander Boyd, 28, of Tecumseh. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Boyd was driving a 2015 Ford Focus eastbound on M-50 when "for an unknown reason," the report said, that car crossed the center line into the westbound lane and struck a 2024 Toyota Sienna head-on.

Norma Jean Hacker, 50, of Brooklyn, was driving the Toyota, with her front seat passenger being Gwenyth Kamerielle Ebbert, 25, of Brooklyn. Both women were taken to Toledo ProMedica Hospital where Hacker was listed in serious condition and Ebbert listed in critical condition after the crash.

The Monroe Township Fire Department, Ida Township Fire Department, Monroe Community Ambulance, Monroe County Sheriff's Office Chaplain Program and Monroe County Sheriff's Office Victim Services assisted deputies at the scene.

Michigan Department of Transportation posted a road closing at 3:05 p.m. for both directions of M-50 between Franklin Boulevard and Plum Grove Drive, with the highway reopened about 7:50 p.m. Some motorists detoured onto nearby Dunbar Road, only to run into heavy traffic along that route because of Monroe County's household hazardous materials drop off event taking place that afternoon at Monroe Township Hall.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office Traffic Services Division is investigating the crash, and deputies ask that anyone with information call the department at 734-240-7548.