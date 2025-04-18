One driver dead after wrong-way crash on I-94 in St. Clair County

FBI gets involved in London Thomas case; reward in fatal road rage shooting; and more top stories

One person is dead, another injured, in the aftermath of a wrong-way crash early Friday on Interstate 94 in St. Clair County, Michigan.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office reported its deputies were called to the area of westbound I-94 and County Line Road around 2:30 a.m. on a report of a blue Dodge Charger eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-95. The Charger was driving at a high rate of speed in that wrong-way direction.

While deputies were still en route, they learned that a crash had resulted. The two-car collision, involving the Dodge Charger and a Ford Explorer, happened on westbound I-94, near Church Road, in Casco Township.

A 28-year-old man from Harper Woods was the driver of the Dodge Charger. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 32-year-old man from Flint was the driver of the Ford Explorer. He was taken to McLaren Macomb Hospital with critical injuries, deputies reported.

Westbound I-94 was closed for several hours between Division Road/Fred Moore (Exit 257) and 26 Mile Road (Exit 248) as a result of the crash.

This incident remains under investigation by the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Team.