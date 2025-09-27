3 dead, 7 hospitalized after eastern Michigan crash; man arrested

Repairs ongoing after Novi area water main break; new Warren fire station; other top stories

Three people are dead and seven others were taken to the hospital after a crash in Ellington Township, Michigan, on Friday night, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the two-vehicle crash on Deckerville Road near Hurds Corner Road around 9 p.m. The sheriff's office said a 55-year-old Florida man was driving a semitruck on Hurds Corner Road, failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with a Jeep traveling on Deckerville Road.

Eight people were in the Jeep at the time of the crash. The sheriff's office said three died at the scene, and the five others were taken to the hospital.

Officials said Saturday morning that "some" of the individuals in the Jeep were in critical condition.

The man and a female passenger in the semi were taken to the hospital for minor injuries before the man was arrested. Charges against him are pending.

The names of people involved in the crash have not yet been released.

The sheriff's office is investigating.