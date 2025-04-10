Fatal shooting at Canton hotel results in prison time for victim's former boyfriend

Murder-suicide investigation in Dearborn Heights; a new Michigan measles case; and more top stories

Murder-suicide investigation in Dearborn Heights; a new Michigan measles case; and more top stories

Murder-suicide investigation in Dearborn Heights; a new Michigan measles case; and more top stories

A Wayne man was sentenced to 40 to 60 years in prison over the 2024 death of his former girlfriend at a hotel in Canton.

Joseph Michael Slocum Jr., 24, was sentenced April 4 in Wayne County Third Circuit Court on homicide-murder-second degree and weapons-felony firearm, court records show. He had pled guilty to the charges on March 17.

The death happened Feb. 16, 2024, when the victim, Veronica Crain, 19, was working at the front desk of the Comfort Suites hotel in Canton. She suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found Slocum a few minutes later amid a car crash scene at Interstate 275 and Ford Road.

Canton Police and Wayne County Prosecutor's office investigated the case.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Veronica Crain as they continue to bear the profound grief resulting from the unimaginable act of murder," Canton Police Chief Chad Baugh said in the press release. "We also thank the responding officers, detectives, and Prosecutor Kym Worthy's team for their commitment to pursuing justice for Veronica."

Domestic victims often face challenges when attempting to seek help or leave abusive situations, the police department said. First Step provides confidential, 24/7 support and resources for those affected by domestic violence and can be reached at 734-722-6800.

