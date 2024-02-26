Metro Detroit man arrested in fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend at Canton Township hotel

(CBS DETROIT) - A Wayne man is charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm in connection with the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend in Canton Township.

Joseph Michael Slocum Jr., 23, was arraigned Monday in 35th District Court and remanded to jail, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors say on Feb. 16, Slocum shot and killed 19-year-old Veronica Crain. Police responded to a hotel in the 5700 block of North Haggerty Road and Cran behind the front desk with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Minutes later, police were dispatched to southbound Interstate 275 and Ford Road for a car crash. They found Slocum lying in the road with multiple injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

"I say this often, the most dangerous time for a domestic violence victim is when they are trying to leave the relationship. Horrifyingly, this case is a textbook example. We will vigorously seek justice for Veronica and her family. And please, if you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there are many people and agencies who stand by to help you," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 3.