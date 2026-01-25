Law enforcement investigate fatal shooting of boy in western Michigan

The Michigan State Police is investigating after a 12-year-old boy died in a shooting in Fruitport Township on Saturday night, according to law enforcement officials.

Officers responded to the shooting on the 2900 block of Romedius Street around 7:20 p.m. They found the boy, who died at the scene.

Officials haven't disclosed the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Fruitport Township Police Department said it was investigating the shooting before it transferred the probe to the Michigan State Police "due to affiliations between the victim's family and Fruitport Township."

Fruitport Township is around 192 miles northwest of Detroit.