One person dead after two-vehicle rollover crash in St. Clair County

A Clay Township man died as a result of a rollover crash Wednesday in St. Clair County, Michigan.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 4 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Shea Road and Starville Road in Cottrellville Township, according to the report from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

Joseph Richard Quesnell, 52, of Clay Township, was driving a 2024 Ford Ranger southbound on Starville Road at the time. The sheriff's office reported the vehicle stopped, then proceeded through the intersection when it was struck by a westbound 2019 Ram pickup driven by a 25-year-old Clay Township man.

Quesnell was pronounced dead at the scene.

The St. Clair County Crash Investigation Team is working on the investigation.

First responders on the call also included Clay Township Police Department, Ira Township Fire Department and Tri-Hospital EMS.