Watch CBS News
Local News

One person dead after two-vehicle rollover crash in St. Clair County

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Murder-suicide investigation in Dearborn Heights; a new Michigan measles case; and more top stories
Murder-suicide investigation in Dearborn Heights; a new Michigan measles case; and more top stories 04:00

A Clay Township man died as a result of a rollover crash Wednesday in St. Clair County, Michigan. 

The two-vehicle crash happened about 4 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Shea Road and Starville Road in Cottrellville Township, according to the report from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office. 

Joseph Richard Quesnell, 52, of Clay Township, was driving a 2024 Ford Ranger southbound on Starville Road at the time. The sheriff's office reported the vehicle stopped, then proceeded through the intersection when it was struck by a westbound 2019 Ram pickup driven by a 25-year-old Clay Township man. 

Quesnell was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The St. Clair County Crash Investigation Team is working on the investigation. 

First responders on the call also included Clay Township Police Department, Ira Township Fire Department and Tri-Hospital EMS. 

Paula Wethington
305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.