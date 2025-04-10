One dead, two seriously injured, after rollover crash in Livingston County

Murder-suicide investigation in Dearborn Heights; a new Michigan measles case; and more top stories

Murder-suicide investigation in Dearborn Heights; a new Michigan measles case; and more top stories

Murder-suicide investigation in Dearborn Heights; a new Michigan measles case; and more top stories

One person is dead in the aftermath of a two-vehicle rollover crash in Livingston County, Michigan, local authorities reported.

The crash happened about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Rickett Road and Maltby Road in Green Oak Township.

The Green Oak Township Police Department reported that the driver of a silver Jeep, an 81-year-old man from Whitmore Lake, was driving at "a high rate of speed" before colliding with a blue GMC Terrain driven by a 35-year-old woman from Howell.

Upon arrival, first responders found both drivers and a passenger trapped inside their respective vehicles and extrication was needed.

The Howell woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police reported.

Her passenger, a 50-year-old woman from Howell, sustained serious injuries and was transported by Livingston County EMS to the University of Michigan hospital for treatment.

The Whitmore Lake man also had significant injuries and was taken to the University of Michigan hospital.

The Livingston County Major Crash Team is working on the investigation of the crash.

Other agencies on scene or assigned to this call included Green Oak Township Fire Department, Livingston County Sheriff's Office, Brighton City Police Department, Metroparks Police Authority, University of Michigan Survival Flight, Hamburg Township Fire Department, Brighton Area Fire Department and Livingston County Central Dispatch.