One teenager is dead, two others injured, after rollover crash in Livingston County

Paula Wethington
A teenage passenger was killed in the aftermath of a rollover crash in Livingston County, Michigan. 

The crash happened about 10:36 p.m. Tuesday on Whitmore Lake Road.  

The Green Oak Township Police Department reported there were three people in the Mercury Montego that crashed: an 18-year-old driver, a 16-year-old front seat passenger and a 16-year-old rear seat passenger.  

When officers arrived, they saw that the rear seat passenger was ejected from the vehicle; and that teen was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The other two who were in the car also were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. 

The crash is still under investigation. The Green Oak Township Police Department said it is working in coordination with the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office to determine potential charges. 

