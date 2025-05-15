One pedestrian dead, two others injured, after hit-and-run crash in Pontiac

Deputies in Oakland County, Michigan, are seeking the public's help on their investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash in downtown Pontiac.

The crash happened about 11:05 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North Saginaw Street and East Huron Street.

Three people were walking across North Saginaw Street westbound at the crosswalk north of Huron Street when they were struck by a black vehicle, possibly a small sport utility vehicle. Officers believe the signal was flashing red for North Saginaw Street traffic when the three were crossing.

The driver made a right turn onto East Huron Street and continued westbound, never stopping, the report said.

The fatality was a 51-year-old Pontiac man who died at the hospital as a result of his injuries. The women, both aged 29 and residents of Indiana, were hospitalized. One of the women was reported in serious condition, the other in stable condition.

The sheriff's office crash reconstruction unit is working on the investigation. Deputies ask that anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information to provide call the Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4950.