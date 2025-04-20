1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Ingham County rollover crash

FBI gets involved in London Thomas case; reward in fatal road rage shooting; and more top stories

A 17-year-old boy is dead and two other people are in the hospital after a rollover crash in Ingham County early Saturday, according to the sheriff's office.

Law enforcement responded to the crash on Interstate 96 near Meridian Road in Mason, Michigan, around 7:20 a.m.

Investigators say a 22-year-old motorist was driving a sedan westbound on I-96 when the vehicle veered into the median. It rolled several times before coming to a rest in the eastbound lanes of the interstate.

Two passengers in the back seats were ejected during the crash.

The boy, who was riding in the sedan, died at the scene, the sheriff's office says. The 22-year-old driver and a 20-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A fourth passenger was not injured.

The sheriff's office says all four people are from Troy.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Deputy Stalzer at (517) 676-8444, extension 1939.