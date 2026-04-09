Fatal house fire in Warren remains under investigation

One man and two cats died as a result of a house fire Tuesday in Warren, Michigan.

The fire was reported about 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 7000 block of Republic Avenue, the Warren Fire Department said. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the second story of the two-story home.

During their search inside, firefighters found a man in an upstairs bedroom. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two cats also were found dead inside the home.

The Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office will investigate to determine the cause of death. Warren Police and Fire investigators were on scene Tuesday and are continuing their efforts.