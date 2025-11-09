2 men dead after vehicle collides with tree in St. Clair Shores

Two men are dead after the vehicle they were in hit a tree in St. Clair Shores, Michigan, on Saturday night, the Michigan State Police said.

The crash in the area of westbound Interstate 94 and East 8 Mile Road was reported around 8:30 p.m. Officials said witnesses at the scene told investigators that the driver, identified as a 40-year-old St. Clair Shores man, was driving recklessly when he lost control of the vehicle, which went off the road and collided with a tree.

The driver and a 26-year-old Clinton Township, Michigan, man riding in the vehicle both died at the scene.

The area where the crash happened was closed for around four hours for the investigation, which is still ongoing.