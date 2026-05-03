Driver, 91, dead after vehicle hits transmission tower in Kent County

A 91-year-old man is dead after the vehicle he was driving struck a transmission tower in Kent County, Michigan, on Sunday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

Law enforcement responded to the crash at the intersection of Tyrone Avenue Northwest and 18 Mile Road Northwest in Tyrone Township at 12:40 p.m.

Investigators said the man, from Tyrone Township, was traveling northbound when his vehicle left the road and collided with the tower. He died at the scene.

The sheriff's office says it's investigating the cause of the crash and that reckless driving and alcohol "are not suspected to be contributing factors."

Tyrone Township in Kent County is around 20 miles north of Grand Rapids, Michigan.